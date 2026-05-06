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Gleyber Torres Injury: Sent to IL with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 12:53pm

The Tigers placed Torres on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left oblique strain.

Torres had been out of the lineup for the last three games due to what the Tigers had been referring to as left side tightness, but follow-up tests evidently confirmed that the veteran infielder has been tending to a mild oblique strain. His IL stint will be retroactive to Monday, but given the volatile recovery timelines for oblique strains, Torres is far from a lock to be activated when first eligible May 14. Detroit recalled Jace Jung from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move, but Hao-Yu Lee and Zach McKinstry are more likely to serve as Torres's primary replacements at second base.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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