Gleyber Torres Injury: Slated for activation Tuesday
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed on MLB Network Radio that Torres (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday's game against the Rays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Torres has been sidelined since early May while battling a left oblique strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after playing two rehab games with Triple-A Toledo. Hao-Yu Lee and Zach McKinstry have shared the Tigers' second-base job since Torres went down, but with Torres returning to the active roster, McKinstry will likely shift to a super utility role and Lee could be demoted back to Triple-A Toledo.
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