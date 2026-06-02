Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres Injury: Slated for activation Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed on MLB Network Radio that Torres (oblique) will be activated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday's game against the Rays, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Torres has been sidelined since early May while battling a left oblique strain, but he's been cleared to return to action after playing two rehab games with Triple-A Toledo. Hao-Yu Lee and Zach McKinstry have shared the Tigers' second-base job since Torres went down, but with Torres returning to the active roster, McKinstry will likely shift to a super utility role and Lee could be demoted back to Triple-A Toledo.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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