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Gleyber Torres Injury: Still battling side injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Torres (side) wasn't available to pinch hit Monday against the Red Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

This update indicates that Torres is still being bothered by his left side injury, and it seems as though a trip to the injured list is very much on the table at this juncture. Skipper A.J. Hinch was hopeful that Torres may be able to pinch hit late in Monday's matchup, but Hinch noted after the game that the 29-year-old wasn't feeling healthy enough for an at-bat. Given this information, it's unlikely that Torres will be back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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