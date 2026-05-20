Gleyber Torres Injury: Still unable to swing at full speed

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Torres (oblique) is still unable to swing a bat at full effort, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Torres' left oblique strain no longer gives him any trouble during fielding drills, but the second baseman will not be sent out on a rehab assignment until he can swing a bat at full speed without discomfort. It should be a quick turnaround once Torres clears that hurdle, but for now he's in a holding pattern. Torres has been sidelined since early May.