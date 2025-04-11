Gleyber Torres News: Activated from IL, batting leadoff

The Tigers activated Torres (oblique) from the 10-day injured list, and he is batting leadoff Friday against the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Torres has been sidelined since March 28 but is back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against David Festa and the Twins. With Torres returning, Colt Keith moves to designated hitter and is batting fifth. Riley Greene is in center field, and Ryan Kreidler will come off the bench. Torres is 3-for-7 at the plate on the young season.