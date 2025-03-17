Fantasy Baseball
Gleyber Torres News: Back in lineup at DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Torres (quadricep) will serve as Detroit's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Torres is back in the lineup one day after being scratched from the starting nine ahead of the Tigers' game against the Orioles due to a right quad bruise. Though Torres will be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, he'll presumably be ready to resume playing second base within the next few days.

