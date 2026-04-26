Gleyber Torres News: Collects three hits Sunday
Torres went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two additional runs scored during the Tigers' 8-3 win over the Reds on Sunday.
Torres came home to score in both the first and seventh innings before extending the Tigers' lead to five runs with a two-run long shot off Jose Franco in the eighth. It was Torres' second home run of the season, with his first taking place April 4 against the Cardinals. He is slashing .250/.382/.330 with nine RBI and 18 runs scored across 123 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 179 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More