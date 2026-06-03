Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Crosses plate three times Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Torres went 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

The second baseman has hit the ground running this week since returning from an oblique strain. Over the last two games, Torres has gone 4-for-9 with a double, a solo homer and four runs while hitting leadoff in both contests. He boasts a .764 OPS through 34 games this season, including what would be a career-high .396 OBP.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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