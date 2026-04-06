Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Displays impressive eye Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Torres went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Twins.

Torres managed to have a solid fantasy performance without getting a hit as he displayed his strong eye at the plate. The veteran infielder posted a 13.8 percent walk rate in 2025, which was nearly four points higher than the year before, and he's hovering around 28 percent so far this season. If Torres can keep getting on base at a good clip, he should be able to rack up plenty of runs batting ahead of the likes of Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
15 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
World Baseball Classic Semifinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
MLB
World Baseball Classic Semifinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
21 days ago