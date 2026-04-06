Gleyber Torres News: Displays impressive eye Monday
Torres went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Twins.
Torres managed to have a solid fantasy performance without getting a hit as he displayed his strong eye at the plate. The veteran infielder posted a 13.8 percent walk rate in 2025, which was nearly four points higher than the year before, and he's hovering around 28 percent so far this season. If Torres can keep getting on base at a good clip, he should be able to rack up plenty of runs batting ahead of the likes of Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson.
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