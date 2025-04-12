Fantasy Baseball
Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Torres isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk Friday in his first game back from the injured list, but he'll grab a seat on the bench Saturday while Detroit eases him back into regular playing time. Colt Keith will pick up another start at second base while Spencer Torkelson starts at first and Justyn-Henry Malloy serves as the DH.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
