Gleyber Torres News: Getting rest Saturday
Torres isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Torres will sit down for the first time this season after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's series opener. His absence will put Zach McKinstry at second base, batting eighth.
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