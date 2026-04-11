Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Torres isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Torres will sit down for the first time this season after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's series opener. His absence will put Zach McKinstry at second base, batting eighth.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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