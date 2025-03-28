Gleyber Torres News: Has solid debut with new club

Torres went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers. He also stole a base.

Torres batted second in his debut with the Tigers, and he figures to remain near the top of the order all season. After playing with the likes of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto last year in New York, the infielder will hit in a more prominent spot with Detroit, which could balance out a downgrade in his supporting cast. The stolen base is also an encouraging sign for Torres, who only swiped four bags in 2024 after recording at least 10 steals in each of the previous three seasons.