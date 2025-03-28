Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Has solid Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Torres went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers. He also stole a base.

Torres batted second in his debut with the Tigers, and he figures to remain near the top of the order all season. After playing with the likes of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto last year in New York, the infielder should have a more prominent offensive role with Detroit, which could boost his fantasy production. The stolen base is also an encouraging sign for Torres, who only swiped four bags in 2024 after recording at least 10 steals the previous three seasons.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now