Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Having strong spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Through 10 Grapefruit League games, Torres is batting .318 with a 1.221 OPS and three home runs.

The long balls are particularly encouraging for Torres, as he dipped to 15 homers in 2024 after having more than 20 in each of the previous two seasons. The 28-year-old's career high in home runs is 38, which he recorded back in 2019, and coming anywhere near that total in 2025 would be a welcome development for his fantasy prospects. Either way, Torres figures to be a key offensive piece for the Tigers and should see plenty of playing time as long as he stays healthy.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
