Gleyber Torres News: Homers early in return
Torres went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Rays.
Playing in his first game in a month, Torres wasted little time getting back into the swing of things as he hit his third home run of the season to lead off the game for the Tigers. The veteran second baseman was on the shelf due to an oblique strain, and Detroit may ease him back into action somewhat, but Torres should once again occupy a spot near the top of the lineup most days. His return should give the entire offense a boost due to his ability to consistently get on base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week23 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week30 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target31 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 231 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More