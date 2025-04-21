Gleyber Torres News: Productive from leadoff spot

Torres went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Monday's 6-4 win over the Padres.

Batting leadoff, Torres helped set the table for the Tigers, and he pushed his batting average above .300 in the process. The infielder has exclusively batted first or second through 11 appearances this year, and if he keeps getting on base at a healthy clip, Torres could be in line for a big offensive season, particularly when it comes to runs.