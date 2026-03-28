Gleyber Torres News: Reaches four times in win
Torres went 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.
Back in his familiar No. 2 spot in the lineup this season, Torres is quickly displaying the patience at the plate that makes him a good fit for the role. The infielder has already walked four times in two games versus just one strikeout. As someone who sees the ball well and knows how to get on base, Torres could be in line to score a lot of runs this year batting ahead of the likes of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and potential breakout candidate Kevin McGonigle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
World Baseball Classic Semifinals DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1612 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30015 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30022 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gleyber Torres See More