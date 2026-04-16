Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Reaches three times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 win over the Royals.

Batting leadoff for just the second time this year, Torres provided a spark for the Tigers. The infielder is 5-for-8 across his last two games, which has raised his batting average from .200 all the way up to .250. That's in line with the .256 average Torres recorded during the 2025 regular season, and the veteran should continue to serve as a reliable table setter in Detroit who is capable of scoring runs in bunches.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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