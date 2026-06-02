Gleyber Torres News: Reinstated, batting leadoff Tuesday
The Tigers activated Torres (oblique) from the 10-day injured list, and he's starting at second base and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Rays.
The 29-year-old has been on the shelf for the past month due to an oblique strain, but he's ready to rejoin the Tigers after a two-game rehab assignment. Torres
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