Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Reinstated, batting leadoff Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Tigers activated Torres (oblique) from the 10-day injured list, and he's starting at second base and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Rays.

The 29-year-old has been on the shelf for the past month due to an oblique strain, but he's ready to rejoin the Tigers after a two-game rehab assignment. Torres

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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