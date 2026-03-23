Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Returns from back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Torres (back) is starting at second base and batting second in Monday's exhibition game versus the Rockies.

Torres had to be scratched from the Tigers' Grapefruit League lineup Saturday due to back tightness and didn't play Sunday, but he's back in action Monday. The 29-year-old is slated to serve as the Tigers' everyday second baseman and two-hole hitter this season.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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