Gleyber Torres News: Returns from back tightness
Torres (back) is starting at second base and batting second in Monday's exhibition game versus the Rockies.
Torres had to be scratched from the Tigers' Grapefruit League lineup Saturday due to back tightness and didn't play Sunday, but he's back in action Monday. The 29-year-old is slated to serve as the Tigers' everyday second baseman and two-hole hitter this season.
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