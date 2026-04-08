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Gleyber Torres News: Scores twice, drives in two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 8:20pm

Torres went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Twins.

Torres tallied his second two-hit effort of the season as he put together a strong fantasy performance. The veteran infielder is only batting .227, but he has a strong .393 on-base percentage due to his good eye at the plate. Torres has a 21.4 percent walk rate so far this year, which would easily represent a new career high. His ability to get on base gives him plenty of run-scoring potential moving forward.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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