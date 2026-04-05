Gleyber Torres News: Smacks first home run Saturday
Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 11-6 win over St. Louis.
Torres was one of four Detroit players to go deep in the offensive outburst, and it was the first of the season for the second baseman. He batted third in this contest, down from his typical No. 2 spot, which was occupied by rookie Kevin McGonigle. Whether Torres bats second or third, he should remain a key piece of the Tigers' lineup, capable of producing solid fantasy stats all season.
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