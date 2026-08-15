Gleyber Torres headshot

Gleyber Torres News: Three hits against ChiSox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:43pm

Torres went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

The second baseman did his job setting the table, but the heart of Detroit's order couldn't take advantage. Torres has three multi-hit efforts in his last four games, and through 13 contests in August he's batting .288 (15-for-52) with three homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs.

Gleyber Torres
Detroit Tigers
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