Gordon Graceffo News: Earns win in relief Friday

Graceffo (3-1) earned the win in relief Friday against the Royals after tossing a scoreless 10th inning. He issued one walk.

Graceffo only tossed seven of his 14 pitches for strikes, and while he walked the first batter he faced, he left the inning unscathed, and he'd end up getting the win after the Cardinals won the game in the bottom of the 11th inning. Graceffo hasn't provided a lot of fantasy value out of the Cardinals' bullpen. He hasn't recorded a strikeout in his last five outings, a stretch in which he's issued three walks while allowing three earned runs and two homers across 5.1 frames.