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Gordon Graceffo News: Grabs one-out save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Graceffo notched a one-out save in Sunday's extra-inning victory over the Astros.

Graceffo came on in relief of Justin Bruihl and was tasked with protecting a three-run lead with a pair of runners on. He yielded an RBI single to Jose Altuve to let one inherited runner score but then induced a fielder's choice to end it. Cardinals closer Riley O'Brien had already pitched in the game and was credited with a win. Graceffo has managed a 0.84 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in his first 10.2 frames since being promoted in late March, but a 6:6 K:BB isn't very encouraging. Additional save chances for Graceffo are unlikely, as he's often been used for multiple innings in the middle of games.

Gordon Graceffo
St. Louis Cardinals
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