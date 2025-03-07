Gordon Graceffo News: In good position for bullpen spot

Graceffo is in a good position to land a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear whether the Cardinals have committed to making Graceffo a full-time reliever yet, but that's the role he's competing for this spring and he's impressed with nine strikeouts over 5.2 frames. Slated to turn 25 later this month, Graceffo's stock has taken a hit the last two years with middling results in the Triple-A Memphis rotation, but his stuff is playing up in shorter bursts.