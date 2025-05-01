Gordon Graceffo News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Cardinals optioned Graceffo to Triple-A Memphis following Wednesday's doubleheader with the Reds.

St. Louis appointed Graceffo as its 27th man for the twin bill, with the right-hander being added to the roster ahead of the second game of the day. With starter Steven Matz getting lifted after four scoreless innings, Graceffo was called upon on in relief to finish out the contest. The 25-year-old picked up his first career MLB win while covering the final five innings of the Cardinals' 9-1 victory, striking out five and giving up an earned run on two hits and no walks. Though he'll head back to Triple-A, Graceffo's stellar relief outing should make him the next man up if an opening in the big-league rotation emerges.