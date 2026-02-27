Grae Kessinger headshot

Grae Kessinger Injury: Suffers knee injury Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Kessinger will get imaging done after suffering a left knee injury in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, SNY Mets reports.

Mendoza noted that the injury "didn't look too good," but the club will wait for MRI results before determining a plan for Kessinger. Kessinger could have a chance to make the Opening Day roster in the event that Francisco Lindor (hand) isn't ready, but he's now facing a possible extended absence.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grae Kessinger See More
