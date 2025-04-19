Grae Kessinger News: Dropped from 40-man

The Diamondbacks designated Kessinger for assignment Saturday.

Kessinger has spent the entire season at Triple-A Reno, where he's slashed .235/.447/.324 through 47 plate appearances. The D-backs needed to make room on their 40-man roster after selecting J.P. Feyereisen and Juan Morillo to the active roster, so Kessinger will end up as the roster casualty. With a career .456 OPS in the majors, the 27-year-old infielder should have a decent shot at clearing waivers.