Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Grae Kessinger headshot

Grae Kessinger News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

The Diamondbacks optioned Kessinger to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Astros during the offseason after being designated for assignment, and he had a solid showing at the plate during spring training with a .294/.391/.353 slash line in 23 plate appearances. Kessinger is likely to spent most of 2025 with Reno but could receive a look in the big leagues if Arizona suffers some infield injuries.

Grae Kessinger
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now