Grae Kessinger News: Sent to Triple-A

The Diamondbacks optioned Kessinger to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was acquired from the Astros during the offseason after being designated for assignment, and he had a solid showing at the plate during spring training with a .294/.391/.353 slash line in 23 plate appearances. Kessinger is likely to spent most of 2025 with Reno but could receive a look in the big leagues if Arizona suffers some infield injuries.