Graham Ashcraft Injury: Goes to 60-day IL with UCL sprain

The Reds placed Ashcraft on the 60-day injured list Friday with a UCL sprain in his right elbow, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It's unclear when Ashcraft's elbow began bothering him, but his placement on the 60-day IL does not bode well for his long-term prognosis. A UCL sprain is an injury that often requires surgery, though it's not known at this point whether Ashcraft will go that route or try rest and rehab. Ashcraft has logged a 3.33 ERA and 32:16 K:BB over 27 innings while notching one save out of the Cincinnati bullpen in 2026.