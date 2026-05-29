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Graham Ashcraft Injury: Goes to 60-day IL with UCL sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Reds placed Ashcraft on the 60-day injured list Friday with a UCL sprain in his right elbow, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

It's unclear when Ashcraft's elbow began bothering him, but his placement on the 60-day IL does not bode well for his long-term prognosis. A UCL sprain is an injury that often requires surgery, though it's not known at this point whether Ashcraft will go that route or try rest and rehab. Ashcraft has logged a 3.33 ERA and 32:16 K:BB over 27 innings while notching one save out of the Cincinnati bullpen in 2026.

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
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