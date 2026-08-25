Graham Ashcraft Injury: Ready for rehab games
The Reds sent Ashcraft (elbow) to Triple-A Louisville to begin a rehab assignment.
Ashcraft is finally ready to test things out in games after being sidelined since late May with a sprained UCL in his right elbow. Given the length of his layoff, the reliever will likely need a handful of rehab outings before being reinstated.
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