Graham Ashcraft headshot

Graham Ashcraft Injury: Ready for rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Reds sent Ashcraft (elbow) to Triple-A Louisville to begin a rehab assignment.

Ashcraft is finally ready to test things out in games after being sidelined since late May with a sprained UCL in his right elbow. Given the length of his layoff, the reliever will likely need a handful of rehab outings before being reinstated.

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
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