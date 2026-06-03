Graham Ashcraft Injury: Receives PRP injection
Ashcraft (elbow) received a platelet rich plasma injection Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Ashcraft got the injection after a second opinion confirmed he's dealing with a UCL sprain. The right-hander was immediately placed on the 60-day injured list following the injury last Friday and is not expected back until some point after the All-Star break.
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