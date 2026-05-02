Graham Ashcraft News: Back from bereavement list

The Reds activated Ashcraft (personal) from the bereavement list Saturday.

Ashcraft went on the team's bereavement list Wednesday, but he is back with the Reds and available for the rest of the weekend road series against the Pirates. He has not given up an earned run since April 3 and boasts a 1.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB across 15 innings this season. Zach Maxwell was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.