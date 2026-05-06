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Graham Ashcraft News: Blows save chance Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Ashcraft blew his save opportunity during the Reds' 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cubs on Wednesday. He allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning.

The Reds' four-run rally in the top of the ninth inning gave the team a two-run lead. With Tony Santillan being used Tuesday, manager Terry Francona turned to Ashcraft to close things out in the bottom of the frame. Ashcraft opened the inning strongly by striking out Michael Busch, but after yielding a single to Carson Kelly, Ashcraft's 89 mph slider was smacked to left-center field by Pete Crow-Armstrong for a two-run homer to tie the game at 6-6. With Emilio Pagan expected to miss the next 4-to-8 weeks due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, Ashcraft and Santillan figure to be the top closer options for the Reds. However, more outings like Wednesday's could result in Ashcraft being used as the setup arm for Santillan for as long as Pagan is sidelined.

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
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