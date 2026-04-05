Graham Ashcraft headshot

Graham Ashcraft News: Earns hold Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:17am

Ashcraft walked one and struck out one over a scoreless seventh inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 2-0 win over Texas.

Ashcraft recorded his third hold in six appearances while working mostly in the seventh inning of games. He has a 3.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts and three walks over six innings.

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
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