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Graham Ashcraft News: Earns save with ABS assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 5:29am

Ashcraft walked one and struck out one over a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save in Sunday's 7-4 win over Minnesota.

Cincinnati closer Emilio Pagan was unable to lock down the win in the ninth, necessitating Ashcraft's appearance in the extra frame. His final pitch was originally called a ball but was overturned on an ABS challenge for strike three and earned the reliever his first career save. Ashcraft, who has a 1.50 ERA with 14 strikeouts and six holds over 12 innings, is a key component of what has been MLB's best bullpen in terms of ERA (2.31 over 85.2 innings).

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
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