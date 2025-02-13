Graham Ashcraft News: Faces hitters Thursday

Ashcraft (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Thursday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft looks to be opening spring training without any restrictions after he didn't pitch after the All-Star break last season due to a right elbow strain. The 27-year-old will be vying for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but with the Reds adding Brady Singer in the offseason, the team may not have a starting role available for Ashcraft. The right-hander could change minds with a strong showing in spring training, but his track record as a starter over parts of three big-league seasons isn't overly impressive (4.91 ERA, 1.52 WHIP in 328 innings), and his lack of reliable offerings beyond his big fastball and slider could make him a better fit in the bullpen.