Graham Ashcraft headshot

Graham Ashcraft News: Fans two in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Ashcraft struck out two and walked one over a scoreless inning during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Ashcraft was charged with taking care of the third inning Sunday, and while his day started with a walk to Cal Raleigh, he struck out the next two batters and induced a groundout to end the frame. The 28-year-old is expected to begin the regular season in a high-leverage role, though this is the southpaw's first spring working as a reliever. He recently spoke on his focus entering camp, stating "I've got to keep pounding the zone like I was last year and let stuff happen. I'm a ground ball guy," said Ashcraft, per Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati. "Stay after them. Don't back down. You have to go in there and shut the door."

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
