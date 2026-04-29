Graham Ashcraft News: Goes on bereavement list
The Reds placed Ashcraft on the bereavement list Wednesday.
By rule, he will be away from the team for at least three and as many as seven games. Luis Mey has absorbed Ashcraft's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
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