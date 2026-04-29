Graham Ashcraft headshot

Graham Ashcraft News: Goes on bereavement list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Reds placed Ashcraft on the bereavement list Wednesday.

By rule, he will be away from the team for at least three and as many as seven games. Luis Mey has absorbed Ashcraft's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
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