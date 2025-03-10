Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Graham Ashcraft headshot

Graham Ashcraft News: Overcomes early stumble

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 6:47am

Ashcraft allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings in Sunday's spring start against the Angels.

Ashcraft was greeted by back-to-back doubles to open his fourth Cactus League start but settled in after that. Following the two doubles, he retired seven straight, worked around a couple of base runners in the third inning, then set down the side in order in the fourth. The right-hander then went to the bullpen to throw another 10 pitches, upping his total for the day to 75. With Andrew Abbott (shoulder) getting ready for his spring debut this week and unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, it looks like Ashcraft may open the regular season in the Reds' rotation.

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now