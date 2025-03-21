Graham Ashcraft News: Sharp in relief outing

Ashcraft walked one and struck out two over three scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's spring game against Kansas City.

Ashcraft was sharp in his first outing since losing out on the fifth spot in the rotation. He went 1-2-3 against the top of the Royals order in the fifth inning then added a scoreless sixth (walk, double play) and seventh, facing the minimum number of batters. Earlier in the day, manager Terry Francona decided on Carson Spiers over Ashcraft for the final rotation spot while Andrew Abbott (shoulder) will build up in extended spring training and eventually replace Spiers.