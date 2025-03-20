Fantasy Baseball
Graham Ashcraft News: Shifted to bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Ashcraft will open the season in the Reds' bullpen, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ashcraft was stretched out this spring as a potential starting option, but he will begin the season in a bullpen role. It's possible he will still get a look as a starting pitcher again down the line, but Ashcraft's repertoire might be better suited for the bullpen, anyway.

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
