Graham Ashcraft News: Shifted to bullpen
Ashcraft will open the season in the Reds' bullpen, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ashcraft was stretched out this spring as a potential starting option, but he will begin the season in a bullpen role. It's possible he will still get a look as a starting pitcher again down the line, but Ashcraft's repertoire might be better suited for the bullpen, anyway.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now