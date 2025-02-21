Graham Ashcraft News: Starting Saturday

Ashcraft will start one of the Reds' split-squad games Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Ashcraft was a rotation lock the last two spring trainings, but that's not the case in 2025. The right-hander was limited to 15 starts (5.24 ERA) and was shut down for the second half of the season with a Grade 1-2 ulnar collateral sprain in his right elbow in 2024. He was able to resume throwing in the fall and pitched in an instructional league game, after which Ashcraft was told he could have a normal offseason. Saturday's opportunity gives him a head start on two other rotation candidates. Both Andrew Abbott (shoulder) and Rhett Lowder (elbow) are on a slower path to begin spring training. The Reds have also considered Ashcraft as a potential arm for the bullpen.