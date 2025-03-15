Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Graham Ashcraft headshot

Graham Ashcraft News: Struggles Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 6:53am

Ashcraft allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the White Sox.

Ashcraft allowed four of the first five batters to reach base before being pulled -- he re-entered in the second inning -- and it was a grind in his fifth Cactus League start. With news that Andrew Abbott had an encouraging controlled start in a minor-league game earlier this week, Ashcraft's bid to win a spot in the rotation may have taken a hit. If Abbott can't get ready for the start of the regular season, Ashcraft could take a turn or two in April.

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now