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Graham Ashcraft News: Unable to locate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 5:57am

Ashcraft allowed four runs on three walks and one hit without retiring a batter in the eighth inning of Friday's 7-6 win over Cleveland.

Ashcraft walked the first three batters he faced on 12 pitches before giving up a run-scoring single. His night was done after 15 pitches (three strikes) and more runs were charged to him when Brock Burke walked in two more runs and allowed a third on a sacrifice fly. Ashcraft, who entered Friday with three consecutive scoreless outings, is part of an unsettled closer mix since Emilio Pagan (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Since the injury, Ashcraft has allowed six runs with four walks and a blown save over four innings.

Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds
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