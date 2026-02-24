Graham Pauley Injury: Cleared of UCL damage

An MRI on Pauley's right arm did not show any UCL damage, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

It's not clear what the specific diagnosis was, but Pauley appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario. The infielder is able to field grounders but is not yet cleared for throwing or hitting. Pauley told Christina De Nicola of MLB.com on Tuesday that he could play in games as soon as later this week and no later than within two weeks. Pauley has a shot to be ready Opening Day, but it could be close.