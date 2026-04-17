Graham Pauley Injury: Exits early Friday
Pauley was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with oblique discomfort, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.
Pauley took a pitch high and tight in the seventh inning, and although it didn't hit him, he tweaked his oblique while moving out of the way of the ball. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but if Pauley ends up having to miss time, Javier Sanoja would be the favorite to begin starting at third base for Miami.
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