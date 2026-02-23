Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley Injury: Getting forearm checked out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 8:09am

The Marlins announced Monday that Pauley underwent imaging after experiencing forearm tightness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Pauley has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game because of the issue and hasn't improved as hoped, so the Marlins sent him for tests. Results of the imaging should be available within a day or two, but he'll at least temporarily be shut down from baseball activities. If the issue jeopardizes Pauley's availability for Opening Day, Connor Norby would be the favorite to start at third base for the Marlins.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
76 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
155 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
159 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
160 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
162 days ago