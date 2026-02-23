Graham Pauley Injury: Getting forearm checked out

The Marlins announced Monday that Pauley underwent imaging after experiencing forearm tightness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Pauley has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game because of the issue and hasn't improved as hoped, so the Marlins sent him for tests. Results of the imaging should be available within a day or two, but he'll at least temporarily be shut down from baseball activities. If the issue jeopardizes Pauley's availability for Opening Day, Connor Norby would be the favorite to start at third base for the Marlins.