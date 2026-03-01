Graham Pauley Injury: Good to go at DH
Pauley (forearm) is batting sixth as the designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
Pauley has dealt with tightness in his right forearm early in camp, but he appears to be clear of any major issues and is making his spring debut Sunday. The 25-year-old likely won't be fully cleared until he's deemed ready to play the field, but he still has plenty of time to do so ahead of Opening Day.
